Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] – find out why.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] loss -0.44% or -0.26 points to close at $58.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2685244 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Closes Acquisition of Trussway.

Strengthens Company’s roof and floor truss value-added products, including a multifamily presence in key high-growth markets.

Anticipated to generate robust free cash flow within first 15 months.

It opened the trading session at $57.44, the shares rose to $58.40 and dropped to $56.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDR points out that the company has recorded -14.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 2685244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $93.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $70 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 66.47 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $9,412 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,367,730, which is approximately -6.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,671,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $912.09 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $703.21 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 14,074,816 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 27,483,256 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 120,157,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,715,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,306 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,493,631 shares during the same period.