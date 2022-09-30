Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] moved down -4.62: Why It’s Important

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] price plunged by -4.62 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Cushman & Wakefield Named World’s Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named the world’s best commercial real estate advisor and consultant overall for the fifth consecutive year by Euromoney’s 2022 Real Estate Survey. Globally, Cushman & Wakefield also was recognized as the best advisor and consultant in the Research and Property Valuation categories for the fifth consecutive year.

“Cushman & Wakefield is proud to again be recognized by Euromoney for the value we deliver to our stakeholders,” said Cushman & Wakefield CEO John Forrester. “Our people are deeply committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients, real estate owners and occupiers, each with unique needs and goals. Through our scale, innovation and collaboration, Cushman & Wakefield’s advisors and consultants are enabling clients across 60 countries to effectively navigate shifts related to the economy, property values, ESG and more.”.

A sum of 2379121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 949.41K shares. Cushman & Wakefield plc shares reached a high of $11.49 and dropped to a low of $10.94 until finishing in the latest session at $11.16.

The one-year CWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.13. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.83 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,529 million, or 85.30% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 37,753,672, which is approximately -14.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 34,832,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.74 million in CWK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $377.54 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 11,865,026 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,901,725 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 198,880,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,647,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,650 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,373 shares during the same period.