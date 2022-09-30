Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Stock trading around $2.26 per share: What’s Next?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, down -7.76%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock is now -83.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYH Stock saw the intraday high of $2.39 and lowest of $2.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.29, which means current price is +3.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 2920575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -5.75%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $270 million, or 89.30% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,950,143, which is approximately 2.759% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,473,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.41 million in CYH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $19.22 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -19.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 26,755,573 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,100,594 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 78,536,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,392,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,951,481 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,986,164 shares during the same period.