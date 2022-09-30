Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain 9.84% so far this year. What now?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $103.96 during the day while it closed the day at $103.90. The company report on September 23, 2022 that PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXS stock has inclined by 6.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.37% and gained 9.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXS stock reached $13.19 billion, with 126.73 million shares outstanding and 125.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 6630152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTXS stock trade performance evaluation

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.81, while it was recorded at 103.82 for the last single week of trading, and 100.35 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.08 and a Gross Margin at +76.13. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 2.20%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,533 million, or 89.20% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,387,636, which is approximately 2.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,139,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $935.61 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 11,496,585 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 15,011,173 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 84,493,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,000,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,831,310 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 514,523 shares during the same period.