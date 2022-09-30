Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Is Currently -5.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $8.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Cunard Announces The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel UK Touring Production on Queen Mary 2, Prior to West End.

– Luxury cruise line Cunard in conjunction with Simon Friend Entertainment announces the performance of Deborah Moggach’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel aboard flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2, December 15-22, 2022 (M240). Headlining the show are celebrated stars of stage and screen, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) who stars as Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1’s Just Good Friends, Eastenders) who plays Douglas and Rula Lenska (ITV’s Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4’s Celebrity Big Brother) who performs as Madge in this feel-good tale of love and adventure.

The show’s producer Simon Friend commented, “I am terrifically excited for our production of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to embark on this adventure. Cunard’s rich history is one of sophistication, catering for the most intrepid of travellers, and it is enormously flattering to be associated with this legacy. As a show about exploring the world and finding yourself anew, I hope too that it will connect to patrons watching while on the voyage!”.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.06 billion with the latest information. CUK stock price has been found in the range of $7.935 to $8.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 2590346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for CUK stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $195 million, or 16.50% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,002,403, which is approximately 0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,078,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.71 million in CUK stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $12.39 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 2,632,255 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,729,538 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,886,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,247,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,121 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 735,455 shares during the same period.