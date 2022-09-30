BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Is Currently -5.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] price plunged by -5.58 percent to reach at -$1.87. The company report on September 22, 2022 that BorgWarner Appoints Sailaja Shankar to its Board of Directors.

BorgWarner announced today that Sailaja Shankar has been named to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Sailaja to BorgWarner’s Board of Directors,” said Alexis P. Michas, non-executive chairman of the board of BorgWarner. “Sailaja’s breadth of leadership experience through strategic change in large enterprise organizations, coupled with her digital, cybersecurity, software, and software applications knowledge make her a strong complement to our board as our product line continues to evolve and we deliver on Charging Forward.”.

A sum of 3388201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. BorgWarner Inc. shares reached a high of $32.78 and dropped to a low of $31.14 until finishing in the latest session at $31.67.

The one-year BWA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.67. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $47.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $47, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BWA Stock Performance Analysis:

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 39.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BorgWarner Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.26. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BWA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 20.43%.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,985 million, or 97.80% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,474,514, which is approximately 1.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,817,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.62 million in BWA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $368.91 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly 15.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 13,321,707 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 14,237,307 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 192,987,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,546,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,613,334 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,502,829 shares during the same period.