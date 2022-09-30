BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] Stock trading around $1.55 per share: What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] closed the trading session at $1.55 on 09/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.47, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on September 29, 2022 that BigBear.ai Awarded $14.8 Million U.S. Army Global Force Information Management System Contract.

BigBear.ai will transform 14 legacy systems into a single intelligent automation platform providing real-time insights to Army senior leadership and combatant commanders.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the United States Army has selected the Company as the sole source prime contractor for implementing the Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system in a 9-month contract valued at $14.8 million. The award builds on BigBear.ai’s previous work and successful delivery of the prototype platform developed during Phase 1 of the GFIM project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.61 percent and weekly performance of 14.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 436.31K shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 54561361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

BBAI stock trade performance evaluation

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8420, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4685 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.90 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.50% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,678,565, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 808,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in BBAI stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $0.96 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 3,190,506 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 703,322 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 465,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,359,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,977,726 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 546,394 shares during the same period.