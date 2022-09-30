Berenberg lifts Telefonica S.A. [TEF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] price plunged by -2.70 percent to reach at -$0.09.

A sum of 3127901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Telefonica S.A. shares reached a high of $3.25 and dropped to a low of $3.19 until finishing in the latest session at $3.24.

The one-year TEF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.27. The average equity rating for TEF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica S.A. [TEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEF shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, TEF shares dropped by -20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.47 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonica S.A. Fundamentals:

Telefonica S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TEF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 15.90%.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 1.30% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25,196,785, which is approximately 36.631% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 8,062,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.12 million in TEF stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $21.12 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly 4.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 17,233,884 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,801,714 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 54,493,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,529,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,935 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,203,092 shares during the same period.