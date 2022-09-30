Barclays slashes price target on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] – find out why.

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] traded at a low on 09/29/22, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.70. The company report on September 29, 2022 that ImmunoGen Presents Comprehensive Updates for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Data in Ovarian Cancer at IGCS.

Mirvetuximab Plus Bevacizumab Demonstrated Meaningful Efficacy in Recurrent FRα-Positive Ovarian Cancer Across a Broad Range of FRα Expression Regardless of Prior Treatment; Data to be Highlighted in Oral Presentation.

Additional Clinical Benefit Outcomes from Pivotal SORAYA Study Also Reported.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4101540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunoGen Inc. stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for IMGN stock reached $1.06 billion, with 253.34 million shares outstanding and 219.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 4101540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on IMGN stock. On December 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 7 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $931 million, or 91.20% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,199,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.54 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $84.02 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 8.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 32,277,508 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 26,684,987 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 139,198,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,161,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,089,885 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,833,260 shares during the same period.