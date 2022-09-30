AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] moved down -9.85: Why It’s Important

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.19 at the close of the session, down -9.85%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that AMTD IDEA Group to Inject US$500 Million Worth of Global Portfolio of Premium Real Estate Assets Located in Major Cities into AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA Group”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD IDEA Group had entered into certain agreements (the “AMTD Assets Agreements”) with AMTD Group and AMTD Digital. Pursuant to the terms of the AMTD Assets Agreements:.

AMTD IDEA Group stock is now -62.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMTD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.37 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.90, which means current price is +17.82% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, AMTD reached a trading volume of 2700256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

How has AMTD stock performed recently?

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.36. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -30.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1378, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4692 for the last 200 days.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]

3 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE:AMTD] by around 34,610 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,723 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,273,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,310,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,894 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623 shares during the same period.