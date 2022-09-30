Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell -37.89% so far this year. What now?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, up 6.31%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Alzamend Neuro Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 21, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the matter is closed.

As previously announced, on June 22, 2022, Alzamend received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the bid price for the Company’s common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of the Company’s common stock of at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Compliance Notice confirmed that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from September 7 through September 20, 2022, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is now -37.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALZN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.57, which means current price is +47.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 467.64K shares, ALZN reached a trading volume of 5374345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has ALZN stock performed recently?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, ALZN shares gained by 21.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0293, while it was recorded at 1.1370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2012 for the last 200 days.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Insider trade positions for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.30% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 2,314,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RFG ADVISORY, LLC, holding 250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ALZN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 298,074 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 463,264 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,331,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,092,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 293,311 shares during the same period.