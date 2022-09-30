Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $9

Altus Power Inc. [NYSE: AMPS] plunged by -$3.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.01 during the day while it closed the day at $10.86. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares being sold by Blackstone at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, which represents $80.5 million of Class A common stock, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering, Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blackstone. Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Altus Power Inc. stock has also loss -11.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPS stock has inclined by 72.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.96% and gained 3.92% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPS stock reached $1.76 billion, with 153.31 million shares outstanding and 66.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 694.53K shares, AMPS reached a trading volume of 8979310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPS shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Altus Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Altus Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altus Power Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

AMPS stock trade performance evaluation

Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71. With this latest performance, AMPS shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.33 and a Gross Margin at +48.89. Altus Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74.

Altus Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $671 million, or 39.50% of AMPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 28,825,125, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 57.93% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 4,000,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.44 million in AMPS stocks shares; and LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $32.58 million in AMPS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altus Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Altus Power Inc. [NYSE:AMPS] by around 10,855,315 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,779,175 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 48,174,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,809,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,009,752 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,439 shares during the same period.