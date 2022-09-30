Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Is Currently 3.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] traded at a high on 09/28/22, posting a 3.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.59. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Expands Commitments to Fighting Hunger and Inspiring Healthy Eating.

In support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it will contribute new goals and initiatives designed to help break the cycle of hunger and empower nutrition and health through technology and information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3036645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $14.37 billion, with 513.30 million shares outstanding and 310.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3036645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.53, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 29.72 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,707 million, or 66.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $580.76 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 290.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 57,000,941 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,872 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 271,438,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,240,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,653 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,240,676 shares during the same period.