Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $7

Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.60%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Advantage Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Full Year 2022 Outlook.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage,” “Advantage Solutions,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Advantage continued to see progress in the second quarter. Our performance was highlighted by a 15.4% year-over-year improvement in revenues, driven largely by the recovery of our in-store sampling and demonstration business,” said Advantage Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jill Griffin. “Throughout the second quarter, we remained focused on operating the core business, navigating the challenging macroeconomic environment and positioning Advantage for the long-term future. We are also strategically spending on wages, recruiting and retention to stand up significant numbers of new associates in order to meet client demand for our ‘must-have’ services.”.

Over the last 12 months, ADV stock dropped by -75.18%. The one-year Advantage Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.79. The average equity rating for ADV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $700.08 million, with 318.42 million shares outstanding and 96.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 434.84K shares, ADV stock reached a trading volume of 3115451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADV shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Advantage Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advantage Solutions Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ADV Stock Performance Analysis:

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.60. With this latest performance, ADV shares dropped by -43.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.64 for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advantage Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ADV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advantage Solutions Inc. go to 14.46%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 29.20% of ADV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADV stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,450,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 11,841,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.98 million in ADV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.59 million in ADV stock with ownership of nearly -3.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ADV] by around 3,829,957 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,533,024 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 77,867,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,230,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,481,522 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 331,445 shares during the same period.