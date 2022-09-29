Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] fell -80.04% so far this year. What now?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.09%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Windtree Therapeutics Announces Positive Istaroxime Phase 2 Study in Early Cardiogenic Shock (SEISMiC) Published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders, today reported that the results of its positive Phase 2 istaroxime study in early cardiogenic shock were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure (https://doi.org/10.1002/ejhf.2629). Cardiogenic shock is caused by a failing heart resulting in diminished cardiac output to the body and is characterized by very low blood pressure and hypoperfusion to end-organs. It requires urgent treatment and has a high morbidity and mortality. Windtree conducted a study called SEISMiC of istaroxime in patients experiencing early cardiogenic shock due to heart failure.

“The results published in the European Journal of Heart Failure demonstrate that istaroxime can rapidly and significantly improve blood pressure and key parameters of cardiac function in a failing heart with an acceptable tolerability profile in our studies to date,” said Dr. Steven Simonson, Chief Medical Officer of Windtree. “The positive results of the SEISMiC study are consistent with previous Phase 2 studies in acute heart failure and help substantiate and advance the rationale for istaroxime as a potential treatment for cardiogenic shock. We look forward to the next steps of the istaroxime development program in which we plan to extend and optimize our dosing regimen with a small number of early cardiogenic shock patients and meet with the FDA to discuss the potential Phase 3 program.”.

Over the last 12 months, WINT stock dropped by -82.69%. The one-year Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.33. The average equity rating for WINT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.86 million, with 29.20 million shares outstanding and 21.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, WINT stock reached a trading volume of 2926385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

WINT Stock Performance Analysis:

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3925, while it was recorded at 0.3083 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7965 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.08.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 583,853, which is approximately 5.91% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 361,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in WINT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $51000.0 in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 297,878 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 249,342 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,020,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,567,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,373 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 215,011 shares during the same period.