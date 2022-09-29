why Enovix Corporation [ENVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.29

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] gained 4.29% or 0.78 points to close at $18.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3610914 shares. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Enovix to Speak at The Electrochemical Society Meeting & The Battery Safety Summit.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced Michael Armstrong, Enovix Fellow, will speak at the Electrochemical Society Meeting on Oct. 10, 2022 in Atlanta and Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO will speak at The Battery Safety Summit on Oct. 12, 2022 in Tysons Corner, VA.

The 242nd Electrochemical Society Meeting will be held at the Hilton Atlanta Oct. 9-13, 2022. Armstrong will speak on Monday, Oct. 10 at 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EDT in Room 216. His presentation titled, “Designing High Energy Density Batteries for Abuse Tolerance,” will provide an overview of the Enovix battery architecture and how it uniquely enables BrakeFlow™ technology, the company’s intra-cell system that significantly increases tolerance against thermal runaway from internal shorts, without compromising high energy density. To register to attend visit: https://www.electrochem.org/242.

It opened the trading session at $18.40, the shares rose to $19.12 and dropped to $18.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENVX points out that the company has recorded 29.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -161.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 3610914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $40.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $100, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 623.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.39. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

There are presently around $1,841 million, or 62.50% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,724,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.03 million in ENVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $191.8 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 230.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 25,658,149 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,540,001 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 60,957,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,155,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,797,890 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,953,624 shares during the same period.