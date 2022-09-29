why DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.71

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.30%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that DocuSign Board of Directors Announces Allan Thygesen as new Chief Executive Officer.

Seasoned Google executive appointed to lead DocuSign’s next growth chapter.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has hired Allan Thygesen as Chief Executive Officer. Allan will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign’s Board of Directors, effective October 10th. Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter will conclude her role as interim CEO with this appointment and will help Allan with a smooth transition. She will continue serving as Chairman of DocuSign’s Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -78.64%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.93. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.45 billion, with 200.62 million shares outstanding and 197.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 4977088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $83.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DOCU stock. On July 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 65 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.84, while it was recorded at 53.20 for the last single week of trading, and 90.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,519 million, or 79.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,273,597, which is approximately 5.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,291,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.54 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $476.39 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 55.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 23,987,235 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 23,868,354 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 106,162,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,018,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,506 shares, while 216 institutional investors sold positions of 7,018,100 shares during the same period.