Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] moved up 6.20: Why It’s Important

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] gained 6.20% or 1.83 points to close at $31.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3078942 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Wheaton Precious Metals Enters Into Agreement To Terminate Its Existing Silver Stream On The Yauliyacu Mine.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain subsidiaries of Glencore plc (“Glencore”) (LSE: GLEN) to terminate its silver stream on the Yauliyacu Mine in Peru for a cash payment of US$150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton of silver produced in 2022 prior to closing. Wheaton has agreed to terminate the stream in order to help facilitate the sale by Glencore of the Yauliyacu Mine.

It opened the trading session at $30.07, the shares rose to $31.37 and dropped to $30.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPM points out that the company has recorded -34.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, WPM reached to a volume of 3078942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $52.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 21.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 30.28 for the last single week of trading, and 40.03 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $8,118 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 26,961,964, which is approximately 30.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 18,806,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.6 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $533.95 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 26,920,731 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 29,979,862 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 202,047,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,948,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,474 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,374,242 shares during the same period.