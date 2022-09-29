Wall Street Analyst Initiated Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] gained 8.73% on the last trading session, reaching $24.16 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Frontier Communications Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hain Celestial Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASD: FYBR) will replace The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P Midcap 400 and The Hain Celestial Group will replace Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Patient Square Capital, LP. is acquiring Hanger in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. The Hain Celestial Group is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. represents 244.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.93 billion with the latest information. FYBR stock price has been found in the range of $23.59 to $24.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 971.07K shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 8257020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $38.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13.

Trading performance analysis for FYBR stock

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.65, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 26.48 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.80 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.29.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]

There are presently around $5,648 million, or 96.60% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,205,132, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 22,633,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.83 million in FYBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $530.41 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly 3.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 21,697,907 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 15,686,315 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 196,391,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,775,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,978,763 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,262,601 shares during the same period.