Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $30.58 during the day while it closed the day at $29.35. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Appoints Glenn Coleman as Chief Financial Officer.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that Glenn Coleman has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26, 2022. He succeeds Barbara Bodem, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since May 2022. Ms. Bodem will remain with the company and continue to serve as an advisor to Mr. Coleman until October 24, 2022.

Mr. Coleman brings 30 years of financial management expertise to Dentsply Sirona. He joins the Company from Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra”), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Integra, Mr. Coleman held numerous financial management positions at leading global businesses, including Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Alcatel-Lucent.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock has also loss -4.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRAY stock has declined by -18.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.11% and lost -47.39% year-on date.

The market cap for XRAY stock reached $6.23 billion, with 217.80 million shares outstanding and 214.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 3970633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.51 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 5.20%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,165 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,451,261, which is approximately 5.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,435,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.17 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $374.47 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 9.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 31,375,710 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 34,063,971 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 144,625,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,065,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,548 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 22,755,632 shares during the same period.