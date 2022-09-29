Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Revenue clocked in at $2.90 billion, up 61.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] traded at a high on 09/27/22, posting a 10.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.32. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Corrects Ex-Dividend Date for the Q3 2022 Dividend Payment.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces a correction to the ex-dividend date for the dividend payment on October 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be September 28, 2022, rather than the previously announced date of September 29, 2022, due to the statutory holiday on September 30, 2022. All other dates and information relating to the dividend payment on October 17, 2022, previously communicated in Vermilion’s August 11, 2022 press release, remain unchanged.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5728496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vermilion Energy Inc. stands at 7.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.26%.

The market cap for VET stock reached $4.98 billion, with 164.52 million shares outstanding and 162.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 5728496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has VET stock performed recently?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.97. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -30.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Insider trade positions for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $835 million, or 28.45% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,201,198, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,273,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.19 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $45.75 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,274,584 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,432,020 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,361,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,068,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,623 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,390 shares during the same period.