Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.33 at the close of the session, up 7.37%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Andrei Floroiu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022.

The pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Company’s Events page, accessible here: https://investors.vaxart.com/presentation-events/events, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Vaxart Inc. stock is now -62.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VXRT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.35 and lowest of $2.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.41, which means current price is +15.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 3357934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 765.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7819.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7900.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.71.

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $104 million, or 36.10% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,671,950, which is approximately -8.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,184,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.4 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.48 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 4,008,232 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,650,053 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 35,794,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,452,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 809,410 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 316,361 shares during the same period.