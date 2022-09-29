Toast Inc. [TOST] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $22

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $18.84 on 09/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.925, while the highest price level was $19.04. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:15am PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.72 percent and weekly performance of 3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 3044848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Sell rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.03 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,411 million, or 73.50% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.88 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $297.44 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 88,999,590 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 18,994,570 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 126,120,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,114,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,501,168 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,911,305 shares during the same period.