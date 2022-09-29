The Chemours Company [CC] is -27.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.94%. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Chemours Commends the U.S. Senate for Ratification of the Kigali Amendment.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, commends the U.S. Senate for ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The U.S. joins approximately 140 other parties that have joined the international agreement to decrease the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by more than 80% over the next 30 years.

Global implementation of the HFC phasedown called for by the American Innovation & Manufacturing (AIM) Act and the Kigali Amendment would address a contributor to climate change, avoiding up to 0.5 degrees Celsius in temperature increases by 2100. In addition, the U.S. ratification of the Kigali Amendment will extend the benefits of the AIM Act, which Chemours has endorsed, further advancing sustainability initiatives as well as providing competitive advantages for U.S. companies and products in the global marketplace.

Over the last 12 months, CC stock dropped by -16.30%. The one-year The Chemours Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.75. The average equity rating for CC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 156.22 million shares outstanding and 153.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, CC stock reached a trading volume of 3441219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $47, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Chemours Company [CC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.94. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -30.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.68 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.71, while it was recorded at 24.88 for the last single week of trading, and 33.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Chemours Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.80. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.31.

The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 14.50%.

The Chemours Company [CC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,766 million, or 75.00% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,989,577, which is approximately -0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,809,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.83 million in CC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $305.07 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -2.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 10,157,331 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 15,627,592 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 87,121,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,906,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,617,890 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 963,999 shares during the same period.