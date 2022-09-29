TELUS Corporation [TU] Stock trading around $20.81 per share: What’s Next?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.70%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Ten years of maCommunauté: $10 million invested in content showcasing local communities.

maCommunauté announces its fall programming with shows featuring exceptional local figures, professions and trades in the region, as well as youth content.

TELUS is celebrating the tenth anniversary of maCommunauté, the local channel on Optik TV that gives a voice to the people of Rimouski, the Gaspé Peninsula, Saint-Georges, Sainte-Marie, Montmagny, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles and the surrounding communities. Since maCommunauté’s launch in 2012, $10 million has been invested in producing original shows locally by creators from different regions of eastern Quebec. With content covering sports and cultural events, stories about prominent figures from different regions of Quebec, brief video segments on health and the outdoors, and shows on local issues, Quebec communities and their interests are always at the heart of maCommunauté’s mission.

Over the last 12 months, TU stock dropped by -5.92%. The one-year TELUS Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.62. The average equity rating for TU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.53 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, TU stock reached a trading volume of 3884185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $25.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 2660.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TU Stock Performance Analysis:

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.46, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TELUS Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 15.33%.

TELUS Corporation [TU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,273 million, or 56.03% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 141,035,216, which is approximately 1.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 46,174,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.89 million in TU stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $904.7 million in TU stock with ownership of nearly 15.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 54,391,547 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 34,133,531 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 597,334,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,859,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,143,371 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,405,145 shares during the same period.