Stifel lifts Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [NASDAQ: REYN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.89%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Reynolds Consumer Products Provides Update Ahead of Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (“Reynolds,” “RCP” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REYN) today reiterated its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and updated its net revenue growth range outlook for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The Company reiterates the earnings guidance ranges that it provided in its earnings release issued on August 9, 2022 for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022 and its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. However, the Company is updating its expected net revenue performance for the third quarter to net revenue growth at the low end of its previously communicated range of 8% to 12% on $905 million in the prior year, due to third party non-retail sales volume declines and the impact of elasticity and re-opening on the Company’s waste and food bag businesses.

Over the last 12 months, REYN stock dropped by -3.16%. The one-year Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.0. The average equity rating for REYN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.67 billion, with 209.90 million shares outstanding and 54.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.95K shares, REYN stock reached a trading volume of 3726473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REYN shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $34 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on REYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for REYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for REYN in the course of the last twelve months was 73.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

REYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, REYN shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 27.16 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +21.71. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

REYN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. go to 3.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,613 million, or 32.30% of REYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REYN stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 12,598,894, which is approximately -1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 74.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,040,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.79 million in REYN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $183.11 million in REYN stock with ownership of nearly 17.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [NASDAQ:REYN] by around 4,481,827 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,722,856 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 51,596,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,801,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REYN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 659,458 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 256,405 shares during the same period.