RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] – find out why.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Five Canadian Authors Named to 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize Shortlist.

A sum of 3958568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares reached a high of $49.50 and dropped to a low of $48.30 until finishing in the latest session at $49.22.

The one-year BNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.08. The average equity rating for BNS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $62.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 236.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11.

BNS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, BNS shares dropped by -13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.49, while it was recorded at 49.93 for the last single week of trading, and 65.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of Nova Scotia Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.67. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

BNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 4.15%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,455 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 110,786,192, which is approximately 1.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 58,793,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.06 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 1.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

230 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 48,182,274 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 22,407,140 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 487,222,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,811,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,382,536 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,280 shares during the same period.