Quanterix Corporation [QTRX] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $12

Quanterix Corporation [NASDAQ: QTRX] price surged by 29.16 percent to reach at $2.35. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Quanterix Announces the Resignation of Kevin Hrusovsky as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company expanding the limits of exploration with ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that E. Kevin Hrusovsky is stepping down as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hrusovsky has served as the Chairman of Quanterix’ Board of Directors (the “Board”) since June 2014 and as Quanterix’ President and Chief Executive Officer from January 2015 until April 25, 2022, when he was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board as part of its leadership succession plan.

A sum of 4462981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 749.16K shares. Quanterix Corporation shares reached a high of $11.03 and dropped to a low of $8.58 until finishing in the latest session at $10.41.

The one-year QTRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.6. The average equity rating for QTRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanterix Corporation [QTRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTRX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Quanterix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink dropped their target price from $35 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Quanterix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $18, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on QTRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanterix Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59.

QTRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanterix Corporation [QTRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, QTRX shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Quanterix Corporation [QTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 22.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanterix Corporation Fundamentals:

Quanterix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Quanterix Corporation [QTRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $336 million, or 89.70% of QTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,644,575, which is approximately 8.385% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,605,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.13 million in QTRX stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $23.59 million in QTRX stock with ownership of nearly -14.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanterix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Quanterix Corporation [NASDAQ:QTRX] by around 5,597,618 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,518,204 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 21,155,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,271,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTRX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,533 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,326 shares during the same period.