PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, down -90.15% YTD: What’s Next?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] slipped around -0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, down -66.18%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided an update on corporate activities.

“The second quarter of 2022 marked a period of continued progress for PhaseBio,” said Jonathan Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. “Following a successful meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during our pre-biologics license application (pre-BLA) meeting earlier this year and as previously disclosed, we have been focused on clinical development and regulatory efforts to support a planned BLA submission for our lead program, bentracimab, in the fourth quarter of this year. Additionally, we continue to make progress towards completing initial new drug application (IND) enabling studies for PB6440, our aldosterone synthase inhibitor in development for resistant hypertension. We expect to file our IND for PB6440 in the first half of 2023 and to initiate first-in-human trials in mid-2023.”.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -90.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHAS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3932 and lowest of $0.2449 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.10, which means current price is +4.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 232.32K shares, PHAS reached a trading volume of 6501081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHAS shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PHAS stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PHAS shares from 14 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.13.

How has PHAS stock performed recently?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -71.45. With this latest performance, PHAS shares dropped by -77.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.20 for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0814, while it was recorded at 0.6898 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2974 for the last 200 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -991.25 and a Gross Margin at +83.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.15.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 53.60% of PHAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHAS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,643,702, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,405,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in PHAS stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.71 million in PHAS stock with ownership of nearly 6.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAS] by around 1,673,555 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 7,668,666 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,092,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,434,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHAS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,321 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 7,067,430 shares during the same period.