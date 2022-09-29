PepGen Inc. [PEPG] is -15.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PepGen Inc. [NASDAQ: PEPG] price surged by 110.19 percent to reach at $5.73. The company report on September 28, 2022 that PepGen Reports Positive Data from Phase 1 Trial of PGN-EDO51 for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

– PGN-EDO51 exhibited the highest levels of oligonucleotide delivery and exon skipping in a clinical study following a single dose when compared to publicly available clinical data for other exon 51 skipping approaches -.

A sum of 9914311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.83K shares. PepGen Inc. shares reached a high of $12.84 and dropped to a low of $5.98 until finishing in the latest session at $10.93.

The one-year PEPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.93. The average equity rating for PEPG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepGen Inc. [PEPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEPG shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepGen Inc. is set at 1.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.35.

PEPG Stock Performance Analysis:

PepGen Inc. [PEPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for PepGen Inc. [PEPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into PepGen Inc. Fundamentals:

PepGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

PepGen Inc. [PEPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, or 77.30% of PEPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEPG stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,131,952, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 1,793,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.61 million in PEPG stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.91 million in PEPG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in PepGen Inc. [NASDAQ:PEPG] by around 17,002,725 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,002,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEPG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,002,725 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.