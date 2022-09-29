Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $24

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] gained 1.58% or 0.28 points to close at $18.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5097376 shares. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Las Vegas.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Best in the West shopping center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We look forward to opening our second Nordstrom Rack location in the Las Vegas community, strengthening our network of stores, and furthering our connection to customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Las Vegas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”.

It opened the trading session at $17.65, the shares rose to $18.37 and dropped to $17.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWN points out that the company has recorded -36.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 5097376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 28.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,739 million, or 61.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,328,597, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,687,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.57 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $123.8 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -42.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,968,205 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 18,031,423 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 61,490,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,490,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,658 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,727,252 shares during the same period.