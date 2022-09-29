Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] moved down -47.06: Why It’s Important

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] plunged by -$2.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.38 during the day while it closed the day at $3.24. The company report on September 28, 2022 that MindMed Board is Trippin’: Significant Investor Calls for Termination of Highly Dilutive Equity Offering and Pledges to Hold Board and Management Accountable through Activist Campaign.

Investors States Shareholder Requisition of Special Meeting to Effect Significant Change to the Board May be Necessary.

Today, FCM MM HOLDINGS, LLC (“FCM”) announces that it has sent a letter (the “Letter”) to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (“MindMed” or the “Company”) informing the Board of FCM’s vehement opposition to the Company’s public offering announced on September 27, 2022 (the “Dilutive Offering”). In the Letter, FCM details how the Board’s and management’s actions, including the Dilutive Offering, have destroyed shareholder value, calls for the Board to immediately terminate the offering, and pledges to take action to hold the Board accountable.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock has also loss -49.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNMD stock has declined by -67.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.69% and lost -84.35% year-on date.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $92.25 million, with 28.47 million shares outstanding and 24.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 836.01K shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 12054267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MNMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 1.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

MNMD stock trade performance evaluation

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.30. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -73.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.67 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.53.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.21% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 338,358, which is approximately 1063.102% of the company’s market cap and around 12.38% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 116,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in MNMD stocks shares; and DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 759,107 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 2,345,546 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 1,564,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,539,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 365,592 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 357,840 shares during the same period.