MetLife Inc. [MET] fell -1.01% so far this year. What now?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] surged by $1.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.415 during the day while it closed the day at $61.86. The company report on September 22, 2022 that MetLife Teams up With the New York Giants and New York Jets to Support Students in the Tri-State Area.

MetLife to host online auction – kicking off November 6 – to benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey.

MetLife is teaming up with the New York Jets and New York Giants to support programs that help students develop and succeed. As part of its “Inside the Huddle” initiative, MetLife will raise awareness and funds for Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway Giants, and the Harlem Giants.

MetLife Inc. stock has also loss -4.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has declined by -1.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.49% and lost -1.01% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $50.62 billion, with 809.70 million shares outstanding and 670.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4700105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.65, while it was recorded at 61.76 for the last single week of trading, and 65.60 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.44%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,297 million, or 75.00% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.52 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 606 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,208,549 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 43,088,173 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 514,463,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,759,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,618,994 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,210 shares during the same period.