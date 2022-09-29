Masco Corporation [MAS] moved up 6.47: Why It’s Important

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $48.86 on 09/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.2301, while the highest price level was $49.13. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2022 Third Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 200-6205 and from outside the U.S. at (929) 526-1599. Please use the access code 231792. Alternatively, you can pre-register for the call using this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=433f3dfb&confId=42422.

The 2022 third quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on October 26, 2022 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 4130403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $63.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $75 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on MAS stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 72.50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 46.74 for the last single week of trading, and 55.79 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5,075.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 40.92%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,339 million, or 98.10% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,434,894, which is approximately -0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 22,191,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $903.08 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -6.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,071,799 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 22,818,998 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 171,714,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,605,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,162,131 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 4,581,870 shares during the same period.