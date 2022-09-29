Market cap of Vy Global Growth [VYGG] reaches 721.32M – now what?

Vy Global Growth [NYSE: VYGG] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Vy Global Growth Will Redeem Public Shares.

Vy Global Growth (the “Company”) (NYSE: VYGG.U, VYGG, VYGG.W), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the “Public Shares”), effective as of the close of business on October 6, 2022, as the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”).

The Company has shared a Letter to Investors with details on this decision that can be found at https://vygg.com/#docs.

A sum of 4675457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 274.35K shares. Vy Global Growth shares reached a high of $10.04 and dropped to a low of $10.03 until finishing in the latest session at $10.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Vy Global Growth [VYGG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vy Global Growth is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

VYGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vy Global Growth [VYGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, VYGG shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for Vy Global Growth [VYGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vy Global Growth Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

Vy Global Growth’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Vy Global Growth [VYGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $499 million, or 86.30% of VYGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGG stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,931,157, which is approximately -7.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 2,668,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.78 million in VYGG stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $25.05 million in VYGG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Vy Global Growth [NYSE:VYGG] by around 11,710,176 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,915,711 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 32,082,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,708,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,297,773 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,518 shares during the same period.