Market cap of Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] reaches 158.62M – now what?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] gained 29.49% or 0.69 points to close at $3.03 with a heavy trading volume of 21441612 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that TOP Ships Announces a 412% Increase in Net Income for the Six Months Ended June 30.

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported:.

It opened the trading session at $2.87, the shares rose to $3.8501 and dropped to $2.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOPS points out that the company has recorded -85.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 157.12K shares, TOPS reached to a volume of 21441612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for TOPS stock

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.37. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -47.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.65 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

An analysis of insider ownership at Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.16% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 91,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 9,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 119,597 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,487 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,244 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866 shares during the same period.