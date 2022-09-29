Market cap of Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] reaches 1.32B – now what?

Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE: PRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.68%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net sales increased 31% year-to-date, with solid growth in both the Fire Safety and Specialty Products businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% year-to-date, with solid growth in both businesses.

The one-year Perimeter Solutions SA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.95. The average equity rating for PRM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 162.92 million shares outstanding and 153.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.19K shares, PRM stock reached a trading volume of 3516705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRM shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Perimeter Solutions SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Perimeter Solutions SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perimeter Solutions SA is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

PRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, PRM shares dropped by -24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perimeter Solutions SA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Perimeter Solutions SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Perimeter Solutions SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,269 million, or 95.80% of PRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRM stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 21,600,000, which is approximately 8% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 13,646,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.94 million in PRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $94.14 million in PRM stock with ownership of nearly 25.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perimeter Solutions SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE:PRM] by around 26,027,149 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 16,682,808 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 113,414,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,124,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,901,441 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,478,428 shares during the same period.