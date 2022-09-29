Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a high on 09/28/22, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $166.80. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada.

New collaboration will assist in protecting TELUS’s 5G stand-alone core and IoT infrastructure.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3354621 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $51.33 billion, with 299.21 million shares outstanding and 293.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3354621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $495, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.39, while it was recorded at 164.28 for the last single week of trading, and 176.98 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.98%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $43,641 million, or 89.60% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.45 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 26,016,492 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 24,879,420 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 210,742,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,638,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,326 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,610 shares during the same period.