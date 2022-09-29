Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $49.12 during the day while it closed the day at $48.56. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Chispa and Voto Latino Reunite to Encourage Latinx Voters to Register and Vote.

Health care, immigration, jobs and the economy are key issues for Latino singles heading into midterm elections.

Chispa, the #1 dating app made for U.S. Latinx singles, has reunited with the grassroots political organization Voto Latino to educate, empower, and mobilize the next generation of Latinx voters for the 2022 midterm election.

Match Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has declined by -31.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.32% and lost -63.28% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $14.11 billion, with 285.13 million shares outstanding and 278.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4887182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $81.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $68, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.65, while it was recorded at 47.57 for the last single week of trading, and 88.03 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,213 million, or 99.90% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,209,752, which is approximately 16.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,601,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $789.02 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 5.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,610,821 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 32,696,579 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 209,790,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,098,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,008 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 12,855,558 shares during the same period.