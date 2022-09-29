Market Analysts see Edison International [EIX] falling to $62. Time to buy?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] closed the trading session at $61.31 on 09/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.07, while the highest price level was $62.32. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Keeping Cool: Saving Energy While Beating the Heat.

Edison International:

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.17 percent and weekly performance of -7.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 4031528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $73.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $73, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EIX stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EIX shares from 82 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

EIX stock trade performance evaluation

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.52, while it was recorded at 63.30 for the last single week of trading, and 66.14 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.92 and a Gross Margin at +23.50. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edison International [EIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.35%.

Edison International [EIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,794 million, or 90.30% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,453,330, which is approximately 2.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,981,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edison International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 24,737,439 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 19,725,164 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 294,703,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,166,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,739 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,407 shares during the same period.