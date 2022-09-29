Market Analysts see CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] falling to $110. Time to buy?

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $70.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for September 2022 and Availability of 19(a) Notice.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: MEGI) today announced the Fund’s monthly distributions for September 2022 of $0.1083 per common share. The distribution reflects an annualized distribution rate of 6.5% based on a $20.00 per share initial public offering (IPO) price.

CBRE Group Inc. represents 325.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.03 billion with the latest information. CBRE stock price has been found in the range of $68.06 to $70.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CBRE reached a trading volume of 3108945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $101.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CBRE stock

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, CBRE shares dropped by -11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.42, while it was recorded at 70.12 for the last single week of trading, and 87.22 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.81 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16.

CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

There are presently around $21,724 million, or 99.90% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,403,412, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,288,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBRE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 21,876,337 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 24,919,836 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 262,752,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,549,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,375 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,931 shares during the same period.