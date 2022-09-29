Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] is -64.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] jumped around 0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.27 at the close of the session, up 5.96%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Longeveron Names Jerome Bailey Vice President of Business Operations.

Executive brings more than 30 years of global biopharmaceutical operations and program management experience.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced it has named Jerome Bailey as the company’s new vice president of business operations. He joins the company from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Regeneron), where he served as senior director of program management. Mr. Bailey brings to the company more than 30 years of operational leadership and program management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, overseeing clinical trials from Phase 1 through Phase 4 across several therapeutic areas.

Longeveron Inc. stock is now -64.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGVN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.81 and lowest of $3.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.00, which means current price is +11.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 236.39K shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 5216004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGVN shares is $18.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has LGVN stock performed recently?

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, LGVN shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1336.60 and a Gross Margin at -24.81. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1305.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.42.

Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,667, which is approximately 49.887% of the company’s market cap and around 16.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in LGVN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in LGVN stock with ownership of nearly 5.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 115,268 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 431,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 169,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,669 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 257,555 shares during the same period.