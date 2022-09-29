JP Morgan slashes price target on Canon Inc. [CAJ] – find out why.

Canon Inc. [NYSE: CAJ] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.82 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that HELP MAKE YOUR MEMORIES LAST WITH THE NEW CANON SELPHY PHOTO PRINTER.

For crafting, decorating, and more – the new Canon SELPHY compact photo printer provides high quality prints quickly and easily.

Scrapbookers and parents rejoice as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer as the newest addition to the SELPHY printer line. Delivering long lasting1, durable, high-quality prints in less than a minute2, gifting friends and family physical memories and keepsakes which can be shared and enjoyed for decades3 (when stored in an album) has never been easier.

Canon Inc. stock is now -10.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAJ Stock saw the intraday high of $21.99 and lowest of $21.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.79, which means current price is +1.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 265.15K shares, CAJ reached a trading volume of 4005399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canon Inc. [CAJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAJ shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAJ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Canon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Canon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canon Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAJ in the course of the last twelve months was 217.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CAJ stock performed recently?

Canon Inc. [CAJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, CAJ shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Canon Inc. [CAJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 22.14 for the last single week of trading, and 23.96 for the last 200 days.

Canon Inc. [CAJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canon Inc. [CAJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Canon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for CAJ is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canon Inc. [CAJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, CAJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canon Inc. [CAJ] managed to generate an average of $1,166,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Canon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Canon Inc. [CAJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canon Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Canon Inc. [CAJ]

Positions in Canon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Canon Inc. [NYSE:CAJ] by around 4,077,715 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 1,251,717 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 13,100,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,429,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAJ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,499 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 196,061 shares during the same period.