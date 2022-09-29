JP Morgan lifts PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] surged by $3.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.52 during the day while it closed the day at $35.44. The company report on September 2, 2022 that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Barclays Energy-Power Conference on September 7, 2022 and the Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference on September 8, 2022.

PBF Energy Inc. stock has also gained 19.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBF stock has inclined by 11.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.00% and gained 173.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $4.61 billion, with 121.27 million shares outstanding and 109.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 3512775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $41.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $36 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.73. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.43, while it was recorded at 31.88 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,847 million, or 90.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,669,825, which is approximately 0.655% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,459,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.55 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $233.45 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -23.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 25,038,468 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,151 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 73,332,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,536,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,889,723 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,974,671 shares during the same period.