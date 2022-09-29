IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $8

IVERIC bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ISEE] gained 5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $16.38 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Iveric Bio to Present Top-line Results for Avacincaptad Pegol from Phase 3 GATHER2 Clinical Trial in Geographic Atrophy at AAO 2022 Annual Meeting.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that top-line efficacy and safety results from GATHER2, the Company’s second Phase 3 clinical trial of avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), an investigational complement C5 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting (AAO 2022) in Chicago, September 30 – October 3. Following previously announced positive topline findings, this is the first time GATHER2 results for avacincaptad pegol will be presented at a medical congress.

“We look forward to engaging with the professional eye care community at AAO 2022 and presenting findings from GATHER2, our second pivotal study of avacincaptad pegol in geographic atrophy,” stated Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer of Iveric Bio. “We are excited to have achieved something that has never been done before in GA – deliver two Phase 3 studies that met their pre-specified, primary endpoint at 12 months of slowing GA progression. We are committed to moving forward with our plan to submit a new drug application to the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and bringing a potential new treatment for GA to physicians and their patients.”.

IVERIC bio Inc. represents 119.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.01 billion with the latest information. ISEE stock price has been found in the range of $15.63 to $16.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ISEE reached a trading volume of 3814418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISEE shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for IVERIC bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for IVERIC bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ISEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IVERIC bio Inc. is set at 1.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

Trading performance analysis for ISEE stock

IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, ISEE shares gained by 67.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79.

IVERIC bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at IVERIC bio Inc. [ISEE]

There are presently around $1,962 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISEE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,733,590, which is approximately 48.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,149,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.49 million in ISEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.85 million in ISEE stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IVERIC bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in IVERIC bio Inc. [NASDAQ:ISEE] by around 26,248,855 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 28,733,957 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 64,767,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,750,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISEE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,485,839 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,537,755 shares during the same period.