InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] is -79.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] gained 31.31% or 1.6 points to close at $6.71 with a heavy trading volume of 6958302 shares. The company report on September 23, 2022 that InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.04, the shares rose to $8.30 and dropped to $4.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INM points out that the company has recorded -73.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 681.36K shares, INM reached to a volume of 6958302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, INM shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for INM is now -146.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, INM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

An analysis of insider ownership at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.42% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 38,245, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in INM stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $13000.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly -68.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 38,978 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 9,595 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,798 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 5,340 shares during the same period.