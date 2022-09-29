Hill International Inc. [HIL] Revenue clocked in at $396.80 million, up 71.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Hill International Inc. [NYSE: HIL] gained 0.30% or 0.01 points to close at $3.34 with a heavy trading volume of 3106475 shares. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Hill International Announces Partnership with the National Urban League to Boost Diversity in the U.S. Construction Workforce.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today a partnership with the National Urban League. The partnership will focus on increasing diversity in the country’s construction workforce.

Hill International and the National Urban League have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

It opened the trading session at $3.33, the shares rose to $3.35 and dropped to $3.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIL points out that the company has recorded 103.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -183.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 949.09K shares, HIL reached to a volume of 3106475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hill International Inc. [HIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill International Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for HIL stock

Hill International Inc. [HIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, HIL shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.81 for Hill International Inc. [HIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Hill International Inc. [HIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill International Inc. [HIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.75. Hill International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

Hill International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Hill International Inc. [HIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill International Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hill International Inc. [HIL]

There are presently around $106 million, or 56.30% of HIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIL stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,555,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,534,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.15 million in HIL stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.88 million in HIL stock with ownership of nearly 18.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Hill International Inc. [NYSE:HIL] by around 1,442,010 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,903 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,520,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,787,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,825 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,674 shares during the same period.