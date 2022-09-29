For Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $23.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Sunnova to Deploy Distributed Energy Systems to Support Local Grid Needs in Northern California LMI Community.

Sunnova’s distributed energy systems to form virtual power plant that can help defer costly distribution system upgrades while supporting resiliency.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) providers, today announced plans to deploy energy from its aggregated Adaptive Homes to alleviate peak capacity needs and strengthen the grid in a predominantly low to moderate income (LMI) community within Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (“PG&E”) (NYSE: PGE) Northern California service area.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. represents 114.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.81 billion with the latest information. NOVA stock price has been found in the range of $22.77 to $24.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 3142815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $39.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $27 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NOVA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NOVA shares from 31 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 24.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $2,934 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,084, which is approximately 2.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,829,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.24 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.94 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,232,105 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 7,720,661 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 99,942,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,895,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,010 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,071 shares during the same period.