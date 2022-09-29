Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell -32.70% so far this year. What now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] closed the trading session at $2.84 on 09/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.57, while the highest price level was $2.84. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization at the Guanacevi Mine including 3.54 g/t Gold and 1,129 g/t Silver for 1,412 g/t Silver Equivalents over 7.28 meters.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango state, Mexico. Drilling continues along the prolific Santa Cruz vein in two areas (view Santa Cruz Vein longitudinal section), with the objective to convert, expand, and discover new resources.

The 2022 drill program has continued to focus on the El Curso property, establishing lateral and vertical extents of the mineralized zone between the Porvenir Cuatro and Milache mines. The exploration and exploitation rights to the El Curso property were obtained in 2019 from Ocampo Mining S.A. de CV., and have become an integral contributor to the operation. Recently, under the same agreement terms, the Company has tested the northwest extension of the Porvenir Dos orebody with encouraging results from initial drilling.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.70 percent and weekly performance of -5.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 3102971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,231,769, which is approximately 7.146% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,062,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.38 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.71 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -36.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 3,205,389 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,269,875 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,259,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,735,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,249 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 613,320 shares during the same period.