DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Revenue clocked in at $847.60 million, down -19.88% YTD: What’s Next?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] traded at a high on 09/28/22, posting a 4.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.70. The company report on September 28, 2022 that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPLETES $1.2 BILLION REFINANCING.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) today announced that it successfully refinanced its primary unsecured credit facility to further enhance the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. The Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”), increasing the total Credit Facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company’s maturity schedule. The Credit Facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028. The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options. The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR.

“Balance sheet flexibility and liquidity are essential to take advantage of capital allocation opportunities in this environment,” stated Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This financing achieved our objective of expanding investment capacity while enhancing DiamondRock’s conservative balance sheet. We expect to end the year with liquidity in excess of $600 million with no near-term debt maturities and 30 hotels unencumbered by secured debt.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3039538 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for DRH stock reached $1.70 billion, with 212.83 million shares outstanding and 207.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 3039538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DRH shares from 10 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89.

How has DRH stock performed recently?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, DRH shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.82. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37.

Earnings analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

Insider trade positions for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

There are presently around $1,688 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,132,606, which is approximately -0.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,807,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.72 million in DRH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.74 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 14,251,050 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,987,907 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 193,023,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,262,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,975,153 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,263,178 shares during the same period.